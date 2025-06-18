In a bold attempt to make waves in global soccer, Saudi Arabia has been making ambitious moves, such as bidding for big names like Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite FIFA president Gianni Infantino's efforts to bring Ronaldo to the Club World Cup, the deal didn't materialize.

Al Hilal, a top club in Saudi Arabia, is at the forefront of these efforts. Its failure to secure superstar players like Bruno Fernandes and Neymar doesn't deter the nation's extravagant sports strategy. With Simone Inzaghi as their new coach, Al Hilal represents Saudi Arabia's growing ambition in soccer.

The nation's investments in sports are reshaping the athletic landscape, with Saudi Arabia hosting high-profile events and owning prominent soccer clubs. This shift is challenging Europe's dominance in the sport, marking Saudi Arabia as a formidable new player on the world stage.

