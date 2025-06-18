Left Menu

Liverpool Kicks Off Premier League Defense with High Stakes

Liverpool begins its Premier League title defense at Anfield against Bournemouth on August 15, while Manchester United faces Arsenal. The 2025-26 season promises exciting fixtures, including Everton's debut at its new stadium against Brighton and Sunderland's return to top-flight football against West Ham.

Liverpool Kicks Off Premier League Defense with High Stakes
Liverpool is set to start its Premier League title defense on August 15 at home against Bournemouth, kicking off the 2025-26 season. The Premier League's newly released schedule has teams strategizing early in anticipation.

The season opener is a significant milestone for Liverpool, aiming for their third title in six years, possibly with the help of Florian Wirtz. Their campaign launches with a Friday night fixture at Anfield.

Everton is preparing for its first match at the new 53,000-capacity Bramley-Moore Dock stadium against Brighton on August 23. Meanwhile, Sunderland makes its Premier League return hosting West Ham, while Arsenal faces Manchester United at Old Trafford.

