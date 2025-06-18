Liverpool Kicks Off Premier League Defense with High Stakes
Liverpool begins its Premier League title defense at Anfield against Bournemouth on August 15, while Manchester United faces Arsenal. The 2025-26 season promises exciting fixtures, including Everton's debut at its new stadium against Brighton and Sunderland's return to top-flight football against West Ham.
Liverpool is set to start its Premier League title defense on August 15 at home against Bournemouth, kicking off the 2025-26 season. The Premier League's newly released schedule has teams strategizing early in anticipation.
The season opener is a significant milestone for Liverpool, aiming for their third title in six years, possibly with the help of Florian Wirtz. Their campaign launches with a Friday night fixture at Anfield.
Everton is preparing for its first match at the new 53,000-capacity Bramley-Moore Dock stadium against Brighton on August 23. Meanwhile, Sunderland makes its Premier League return hosting West Ham, while Arsenal faces Manchester United at Old Trafford.
