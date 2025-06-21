Left Menu

Abhishek Pathak's Explosive Century Powers Bundelkhand Bulls in MPL Thriller

Abhishek Pathak delivered a spectacular performance in the Madhya Pradesh League 2025, smashing 133 off 48 balls to lead Bundelkhand Bulls to victory over Jabalpur Royal Lions. His 33-ball century, the second-fastest in MPL history, saw Bundelkhand post 246/6 and win by 19 runs, reaffirming Pathak's status as a T20 powerhouse.

21-06-2025
Abhishek Pathak (Photo: MPL) . Image Credit: ANI
In a sensational display of T20 batting, Abhishek Pathak powered Bundelkhand Bulls to a thrilling win over Jabalpur Royal Lions, smashing 133 off just 48 deliveries in the Madhya Pradesh League 2025. Playing at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Pathak's innings featured a blistering 33-ball century, the second-fastest in MPL history.

Pathak's ferocity with the bat didn't just set the stage for his team's imposing total of 246/6, but also inspired a 19-run victory margin as Jabalpur was bowled out for 227. Reflecting on his remarkable journey, Pathak expressed gratitude for the support from his family and spoke about his passion for cricket since childhood.

With consecutive standout performances, including a previous explosive 75 off 22 balls, Pathak has reignited Bundelkhand's playoff ambitions. His prowess in domestic T20 has prompted renewed discussions about his potential, particularly with admiration for the consistency of cricketing role model Suryakumar Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

