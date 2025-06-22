India Shines at Para Powerlifting World Cup with Medal Haul
India's para powerlifters showcased their prowess on the opening day of the Para Powerlifting World Cup, capturing four medals. Gulfam Ahmed secured bronze in the men's elite 59kg category, and Ramubhai Bambhava won bronze in the men's elite 72kg. Veteran Joby Mathew earned gold and silver in the masters category.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-06-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:37 IST
On the opening day of the Para Powerlifting World Cup, India made a significant impact by clinching four medals, including gold, silver, and two bronze.
The tournament, serving as a qualifying event for the 2026 World Championships and the 2028 Paralympic Games, features over 40 countries' top para powerlifters.
Gulfam Ahmed earned a bronze in the men's elite 59kg category with an impressive 151kg lift, while Ramubhai Bambhava secured another bronze in the men's elite 72kg category, lifting 151kg. Veteran lifter Joby Mathew stood out in the masters category, winning gold in total lift and silver for the best lift.
