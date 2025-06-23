Left Menu

Real Madrid Allegations: Racism Mars Club World Cup Victory

Real Madrid's victory against Mexican team Pachuca in the Club World Cup was overshadowed by claims of racism. Coach Xabi Alonso supported Antonio Ruediger's allegations of racial abuse. The incident prompted the referee to activate an anti-racism protocol. FIFA has launched an investigation into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Charlotte | Updated: 23-06-2025 03:51 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 03:51 IST
Real Madrid Allegations: Racism Mars Club World Cup Victory
  • Country:
  • United States

In a match that should have been celebrated for its football prowess, Real Madrid's 3-1 triumph over Pachuca in the Club World Cup was marred by alleged racist incidents targeting German international Antonio Ruediger. The distressing claims surfaced as the referee, Ramon Abatti, initiated the anti-racism protocol late in the game.

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso stood in solidarity with his player, affirming Ruediger's account of racial abuse during a post-match press conference. 'That's what Ruediger said, and we believe him,' Alonso stated, emphasizing the zero-tolerance policy for such behavior.

As FIFA initiates an investigation into the incident, the origins of the alleged abuse remain unclear, whether from the stands or an opponent. Reuters sought clarification from FIFA but received no immediate comment.

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025