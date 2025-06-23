Real Madrid Allegations: Racism Mars Club World Cup Victory

In a match that should have been celebrated for its football prowess, Real Madrid's 3-1 triumph over Pachuca in the Club World Cup was marred by alleged racist incidents targeting German international Antonio Ruediger. The distressing claims surfaced as the referee, Ramon Abatti, initiated the anti-racism protocol late in the game.

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso stood in solidarity with his player, affirming Ruediger's account of racial abuse during a post-match press conference. 'That's what Ruediger said, and we believe him,' Alonso stated, emphasizing the zero-tolerance policy for such behavior.

As FIFA initiates an investigation into the incident, the origins of the alleged abuse remain unclear, whether from the stands or an opponent. Reuters sought clarification from FIFA but received no immediate comment.