Roston Chase Returns to Lead West Indies: A Captaincy Comeback Against Australia

Roston Chase, newly appointed as the West Indies cricket captain, returns to Test cricket after two years, with his first task challenging world leaders Australia. Despite his previous lack of senior captaincy, Chase is optimistic about his leadership style and excited for his new role.

Updated: 23-06-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:43 IST
Roston Chase

Roston Chase, returning to Test cricket after a two-year hiatus, is set to lead the West Indies against Australia in his inaugural series as captain. Taking on the world's top-ranked team, Chase is confident in his ability to guide with a calm leadership style.

Chase, who has previously captained eight teams in the West Indies, acknowledges his inexperience in leading the senior squads but remains positive about his leadership growth. He aims to apply his skills developed from captaining at school and local levels.

Following discussions with head coach Darren Sammy, Chase was persuaded to return and assume leadership against Australia. Excited about this prestigious role, he feels prepared for the challenge, emphasizing the importance of effort and strategic execution against the formidable Australian team.

