England Eyes Historic Chase After Indian Collapse at Headingley

England stands a chance of pulling off a historic run chase after India suffered a lower-order collapse in the first test at Headingley. The hosts need 371 to win, with openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett successfully repelling India's attack before the close of day four.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England stands poised to attempt a historic victory after an Indian collapse in the first test at Headingley. With a target of 371, openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett remained defiant against India's bowlers, finishing 21-0 at the end of day four.

The pivotal moment came when England's Josh Tongue excelled in dismissing the Indian tail, taking three wickets in just four balls. India's second innings concluded disastrously at 364, setting the stage for England's challenging yet attainable chase.

Although India's batsmen Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul had earlier turned the tide with a remarkable partnership, another collapse saw them squander a promising lead. England now looks to utilize the final day to secure a thrilling win, banking on past successes against India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

