Usman Khawaja Defends Against Criticism: Embraces Role as Mentor for Young Talent

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja addresses criticism of his performance against seam bowling, highlighting his achievements in domestic and international cricket. As he nears the end of his career, Khawaja focuses on mentoring rising star Sam Konstas, ensuring a promising future for Australian cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:20 IST
Australia opener Usman Khawaja (Photo/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Usman Khawaja, the towering Australian batter, has dismissed criticism about his alleged struggles against seam bowling by pointing to his robust performances in domestic and international arenas, notably the Sheffield Shield and for Australia. Khawaja hit a double-century against Sri Lanka earlier this year, but recent failures against South Africa's seamers in the World Test Championship final have reignited the debate over his form.

At 38, Khawaja acknowledges the expectations that come with his position. "I can't understand how I can have a problem against seam bowling if I score so many runs in Sheffield Shield cricket or as Australia's highest run-scorer in the WTC cycle," he told ESPNcricinfo. He averages 25.29 against pace, marginally lower than the global average of 27.84 for openers, compared to his robust 65.80 against spin.

Turning his focus to the future, Khawaja has embraced a mentorship role, guiding 19-year-old talent Sam Konstas. "With young Sammy coming in, it's an added role for me," Khawaja said. He hopes to leverage his experience to foster a solid partnership that ensures stability and a promising future for Australian cricket, even as he acknowledges his career's twilight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

