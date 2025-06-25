Bengaluru Bravehearts Clinch Semifinal Spot in Rugby Premier League

The Bengaluru Bravehearts made history on Wednesday by securing a place in the semifinal of Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League after a dramatic 34-26 victory over the Kalinga Black Tigers. Despite the Tigers initially taking the lead with strong efforts from Ethan Turner and Maurice Longbottom, the Bravehearts fought back with determination.

In the fast-paced match, the Tigers extended their advantage thanks to Lucas Lacamp's try and Turner's conversion. However, Philip Wokorach and Arpan Chhetri spearheaded a Braveheart rally to reduce the deficit, and by the halftime break, the Tigers' lead had been whittled down to just four points.

The second half saw Liam Poulton stepping up for the Bravehearts to secure decisive tries. The nail-biting conclusion was marked by Wokorach adding vital points, supported by Iowane Teba's scoring. Despite the Tigers' late attempts to rally with efforts from Perry Baker and Longbottom, the Bravehearts maintained their lead. In an equally gripping contest, the day also witnessed the Mumbai Dreamers pulling off a draw against Delhi Redz at 19-19.

(With inputs from agencies.)