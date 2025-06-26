Ronaldo Redefines Legacy with Al Nassr Contract Extension

Cristiano Ronaldo, the iconic Portuguese forward, has officially signed a two-year contract extension with Al Nassr, announced the Saudi Pro League side on Thursday. This agreement will see Ronaldo remain at the club beyond his 42nd birthday, fortifying his connection with the team he joined back in 2022.

During his tenure at Al Nassr, Ronaldo has established an impressive record, netting 93 goals across 105 appearances. His arrival in 2022 marked a significant transition from Manchester United and a continuation of his illustrious football career. 'A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let's make history together,' Ronaldo expressed in a statement on X.

Ronaldo's influence extends beyond his on-field accomplishments. His move to Saudi Arabia paved the way for other high-profile transfers. Despite his international and club successes, including leading Portugal to a UEFA Nations League title, an SPL title with Al Nassr remains elusive, as they finished as runners-up in consecutive seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)