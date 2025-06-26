Odisha and Punjab Set to Clash in Inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup Final

The inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup (Women) has reached its climax with Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Punjab securing their spots in the final. This follows an impressive display of skill and determination in the semi-final matches held on Thursday at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.

Hockey Association of Odisha dominated the first semi-final, clinching a comprehensive 4-1 victory over the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Odisha's captain, Lucela Ekka, was instrumental in the win, scoring two decisive field goals within the first half. Her teammates, Sarita Roshan Minz and Asima Sanjay Minz, contributed to the scoreboard, while Tamil Nadu's Saumya managed a solitary penalty corner conversion.

In the second semi-final, Hockey Punjab demonstrated resilience by overcoming a deficit twice to defeat Hockey Haryana 3-2. Punjab's equalising goals, courtesy of Meenakshi and Baljit Kaur Marar, kept them in the game, with Sangita Minz delivering the winning field goal. The much-anticipated final between Odisha and Punjab will decide the champion, with Tamil Nadu and Haryana battling for bronze.

