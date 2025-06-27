Left Menu

Drama and Determination: Moutet's Grasscourt Breakthrough at Mallorca Open

Corentin Moutet triumphed over Learner Tien amid tense moments at the Mallorca Open, securing his first grasscourt semi-final. Moutet's heated exchange with the umpire over a disputed point marked the match, but he regained focus for victory. Meanwhile, Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime also advanced.

Corentin Moutet, from France, navigated a fraught encounter against American Learner Tien, winning 6-2, 7-5 at the Mallorca Open. The match was marred by Moutet's frustration over a contested point, but he eventually advanced to his first grasscourt semi-final.

Moutet's confrontation with the chair umpire, following a fiery exchange over a point awarded after he fell into the net prematurely, nearly froze the match. Despite initial resistance to continue play, Moutet regained his composure, channeling his aggression constructively to clinch the win.

In other quarter-final matches, Dutch fourth seed Tallon Griekspoor and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced. Griekspoor defeated Gabriel Diallo in straight sets, while Auger-Aliassime overcame an early setback to halt Serbian Hamad Medjedovic's progress.

