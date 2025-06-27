SSCB Triumphs at Junior National Boxing Championships

The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) asserted their dominance at the sixth Junior (U-17) Boys and Girls National Boxing Championships, securing the overall championship titles in both divisions. The event, held at the National Boxing Academy in Rohtak, saw SSCB outperform former titleholders Haryana, who came in second in both categories.

SSCB concluded the competition with an impressive tally of nine medals in each division. The boys' squad clinched six golds, two silvers, and one bronze, while the girls' team captured four golds, four silvers, and a bronze. Maharashtra rounded off the top three in the boys' category, while Manipur claimed third place among the girls. A highlight was Delhi's Ahaana Sharma, who continued her stellar run in the 50kg final with a convincing performance.

The SSCB's victories were accentuated by commanding display in several final bouts. Standouts included Udham Singh Raghav in the boys' 54kg, and Sahil Duhan, Priyansh Sehrawat, Jaideep Singh Hanjra, and Rahul in their respective categories. For the girls, Naitik, Chandrika Pujari, Harsika, and Hamoor Kaur delivered exemplary performances, underscoring the potential of India's young female boxers.

(With inputs from agencies.)