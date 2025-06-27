AITA's Leadership Shuffle: Age, Authority, and Courtroom Drama

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced a significant leadership change by removing Anil Dhupar from the role of Secretary General. Cited reasons include his age, exceeding the 70-year limit set by the sports code, and the completion of his term.

The AITA Executive Committee, in a meeting with 17 out of 25 members, approved the decision by a three-fourths majority. Sunder Iyer was appointed as interim secretary as legal challenges from former players Somdev Devvarman and Purav Raja continue in the Delhi High Court.

Anil Dhupar maintains he is still the Secretary General, awaiting a court order since the election's conclusion remains under judicial review. Dhupar expressed potential legal actions against the committee's decision. Meanwhile, the committee plans to submit meeting minutes to the Sports Ministry and Delhi High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)