Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs Define Bengal Pro T20 League Semifinals

Adamas Howrah Warriors triumphed over Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers in a close men's semifinal, thanks to stellar bowling. Simultaneously, Sobisco Smashers Malda pulled off a remarkable victory against Harbour Diamonds in the women's semifinal, paving the way for a finals showdown with defending champions, Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an electrifying display at the Eden Gardens, Adamas Howrah Warriors clinched an 11-run victory over Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers in the men's semifinal of the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2. Despite Ayush Kumar Singh's fast-paced 70 off 53 balls, the Tigers' pursuit of 157 faltered, ending at 145/7.

Key to Howrah's success were their bowlers, Shreyan Chakraborty and Saksham Sharma, who bagged two wickets each. Earlier, Arindam Ghosh's 55 helped Howrah reach 156/7 in their allotted overs. For the Tigers, Sayan Ghosh's 3/32 stood out in an otherwise lackluster outing. Elsewhere, Sobisco Smashers Malda clinched a narrow five-run victory against the Harbour Diamonds at Salt Lake.

Jeni Parvin and Jhumia Khatun's three wickets each restricted Harbour Diamonds to 110/10, setting up a final clash with Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers. The women's final promises high stakes as defending champions face a determined Malda, with standout performances from Mamata Kisku securing her team a shot at the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

