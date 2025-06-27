Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs Define Bengal Pro T20 League Semifinals
Adamas Howrah Warriors triumphed over Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers in a close men's semifinal, thanks to stellar bowling. Simultaneously, Sobisco Smashers Malda pulled off a remarkable victory against Harbour Diamonds in the women's semifinal, paving the way for a finals showdown with defending champions, Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers.
In an electrifying display at the Eden Gardens, Adamas Howrah Warriors clinched an 11-run victory over Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers in the men's semifinal of the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2. Despite Ayush Kumar Singh's fast-paced 70 off 53 balls, the Tigers' pursuit of 157 faltered, ending at 145/7.
Key to Howrah's success were their bowlers, Shreyan Chakraborty and Saksham Sharma, who bagged two wickets each. Earlier, Arindam Ghosh's 55 helped Howrah reach 156/7 in their allotted overs. For the Tigers, Sayan Ghosh's 3/32 stood out in an otherwise lackluster outing. Elsewhere, Sobisco Smashers Malda clinched a narrow five-run victory against the Harbour Diamonds at Salt Lake.
Jeni Parvin and Jhumia Khatun's three wickets each restricted Harbour Diamonds to 110/10, setting up a final clash with Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers. The women's final promises high stakes as defending champions face a determined Malda, with standout performances from Mamata Kisku securing her team a shot at the title.
