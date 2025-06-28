Dirk Kuyt's Second Chance: Coaching FC Dordrecht Towards Success

Dirk Kuyt, once a revered striker for Liverpool, embarks on a new chapter in his career as he takes the helm at Dutch second-division team FC Dordrecht. Announced Friday, Kuyt signed a one-season contract with the club, hoping to guide Dordrecht to promotion.

The 44-year-old former Dutch international was dismissed from Belgium's Beerschot after a disappointing relegation, despite previously securing the second-division title. Kuyt is now tasked with invigorating Dordrecht, a club with only one season in the Dutch top flight over three decades.

Expressing enthusiasm for the challenge ahead, Kuyt highlighted Dordrecht's stable progress and commitment to nurturing young talent. As the new season kicks off next month, Kujt's fresh coaching journey begins.