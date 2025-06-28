Left Menu

Teen Phenom Pretorious Shatters Records in Test Debut

At just 19, Lhuan-dre Pretorious became South Africa's youngest Test centurion with a captivating innings of 128* against Zimbabwe. His partnership with Dewald Brevis lifted his team from an early wobble, showcasing a bright future for the batsman who had starred in the SA20 league.

Lhuan-dre Pretorious has redefined youth achievement in South African cricket, becoming the country's youngest-ever Test centurion at the tender age of 19 years and 93 days. Playing against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, Pretorious walked in with South Africa struggling at 3/23 and proceeded to hammer a sensational 128 not out. His innings, played off just 141 balls and featuring seven fours and four sixes, ensured South Africa's resurgence in the first Test.

The emerging star's performance eclipsed Graeme Pollock's record, set in 1964, by becoming the youngest Proteas player to score a Test century. Pollock was 19 years and 317 days when he achieved the milestone. Pretorious built a significant 95-run fifth-wicket partnership with debutant Dewald Brevis, who chipped in with a rapid 51 off 41 balls.

Pretorious's stellar debut comes on the heels of his outstanding run in the domestic scene, particularly in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 where he amassed 436 runs at an average of 72.66. As South Africa ended the tea session at 248/6, Pretorious and Corbin Bosch (22*), intact at the crease, the future of South African batting looks promising.

