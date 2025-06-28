Khaleel Ahmed Joins Essex: A New Chapter in County Cricket

Left Menu

India's left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed signs with Essex Club, extending his cricketing career in the UK until 2025. The seasoned bowler brings his expertise in ODIs, T20Is, and domestic matches to join Essex's strong seam attack, ready to make his mark in the County Championship and One Day Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 20:14 IST
India's left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed (Photo: Essex official website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant move, India's left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed is set to bolster Essex Club's cricketing lineup through the 2025 season. He will participate in both the Rothesay County Championship as well as the Metro Bank One Day Cup, according to the club's recent announcement.

Ahmed, who emerged from India's 2016 Under-19 World Cup squad, has donned the national jersey in 29 matches, including eleven One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and eighteen T20 Internationals. Since his ODI debut against Hong Kong in 2018, Ahmed has taken 15 wickets in ODIs, impressing with performances like his 3-13 spell.

Not just limited to white-ball cricket, Ahmed has been instrumental in first-class matches, taking 56 wickets for Rajasthan at an average of 27.67. Speaking on his signing, Ahmed expressed excitement and eagerness to contribute to Essex, a club renowned for its rich history in cricket.

