Smriti Mandhana's Century Secures India's Dominant Victory Over England

Stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana delivered an outstanding performance with her maiden T20 International hundred, leading India to a decisive 97-run victory over England in the series opener on Saturday.

India, helped by Mandhana's 112 and Harleen Deol's 43, posted a robust 210 for five, setting a challenging target for the hosts after being asked to bat. Despite a valiant effort from England's captain Nat Sciver Brunt, who scored 66, the team faltered, reaching only 113 all out under pressure from India's bowlers.

Notably, debutante Shree Charani starred with 4/12, delivering a crucial blow early in England's innings. Mandhana's style and aggression set the tone, as her partnership with Deol and persistent boundary scoring underscored India's dominance, while Lauren Bell was England's standout bowler with 3/27.

(With inputs from agencies.)