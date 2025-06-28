Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana Shines with Maiden T20 Hundred Against England

Star Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana celebrated her first T20 International century, scoring 112 off 62 balls against England. Her performance helped India secure a 97-run victory. Mandhana praised teammate Harleen Deol's contribution and emphasized the need to maintain momentum in the series. England's captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt, acknowledged their team's underperformance.

Nottingham | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:59 IST
Smriti Mandhana Shines with Maiden T20 Hundred Against England
In a standout performance, India's Smriti Mandhana achieved her maiden T20 International century, scoring a blistering 112 off 62 balls in the opening match against England. Her efforts propelled India to a commanding 97-run victory, setting the tone for the five-match series.

Mandhana, leading in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, acknowledged the importance of her innings, saying it was a long-awaited feat. She praised her teammates, particularly Harleen Deol, for sustaining the team's momentum after an early wicket.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt conceded that her team fell short in execution and needs to improve in subsequent matches. Despite the setback, she highlighted moments of success and expressed optimism for the series, particularly looking forward to playing in Bristol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

