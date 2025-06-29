India Clinches ICC T20 World Cup: A Triumphant Farewell for Cricket Legends

In a nail-biting finale at Barbados, India emerged victorious against South Africa by a margin of seven runs, clinching the ICC T20 World Cup title. This victory ended an 11-year ICC Trophy drought for India and marked Rohit Sharma's second ICC T20 WC title, his first as captain, after a hard-fought campaign that saw India missing out on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 title at home.

The tournament also marked the end of an era, as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bid adieu to T20 cricket. Sharma led from the front with the bat, amassing 257 runs in eight matches, emerging as the tournament's second-highest run scorer. In the bowling department, Arshdeep Singh shone brightly, clinching 17 wickets, becoming the second-highest wicket-taker of the World Cup.

Opting to bat first, India faced early setbacks at 34/3 until Virat Kohli's 76-run scorching innings, supported by Axar Patel's counter-attacking 47, steadied the ship. The gripping encounter saw Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav delivering crucial interventions in the death overs, ultimately restricting South Africa to 169/8, sealing a memorable triumph for India.