Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has voiced his dissatisfaction with FIFA's decision to hold the Club World Cup in the United States. His comments came after Chelsea's match against Benfica was plagued by a two-hour lightning delay, extending the game to nearly five hours.

Fans had to leave their seats at Bank of America Stadium just minutes before regulation time ended, despite no rain at the venue. Chelsea eventually secured a 4-1 victory against Benfica in extra time. Maresca suggested that repeated game suspensions indicate the tournament venue choice is flawed.

With extreme temperatures and frequent weather delays, FIFA's scheduling aimed at pleasing European audiences has come under scrutiny. Compounded by pitch condition complaints, the current Club World Cup serves as a precursor to next year's expanded World Cup across North America.

