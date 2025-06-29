Left Menu

Stormy Skies and Delays: Chelsea Coach Criticizes FIFA's Club World Cup Venue

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca criticized the decision to hold the Club World Cup in the United States after a match against Benfica faced weather-related delays. Concerns have arisen over the extreme heat, scheduling, and pitch conditions, impacting the tournament's fixtures and players' performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Charlotte | Updated: 29-06-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 09:17 IST
Stormy Skies and Delays: Chelsea Coach Criticizes FIFA's Club World Cup Venue
Enzo Maresca
  • Country:
  • United States

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has voiced his dissatisfaction with FIFA's decision to hold the Club World Cup in the United States. His comments came after Chelsea's match against Benfica was plagued by a two-hour lightning delay, extending the game to nearly five hours.

Fans had to leave their seats at Bank of America Stadium just minutes before regulation time ended, despite no rain at the venue. Chelsea eventually secured a 4-1 victory against Benfica in extra time. Maresca suggested that repeated game suspensions indicate the tournament venue choice is flawed.

With extreme temperatures and frequent weather delays, FIFA's scheduling aimed at pleasing European audiences has come under scrutiny. Compounded by pitch condition complaints, the current Club World Cup serves as a precursor to next year's expanded World Cup across North America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025