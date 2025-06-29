Left Menu

Will Djoker Dance Again? Novak Djokovic and the Grand Slam Enigma

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic faces recurring questions about retirement, especially during Grand Slam tournaments. While he remains uncertain about his future participation, he aims to continue playing for a few more years. With Wimbledon seen as his best chance for another title, Djokovic stays motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-06-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 09:39 IST
Will Djoker Dance Again? Novak Djokovic and the Grand Slam Enigma
Novak Djokovic
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, once again addressed retirement rumors at Wimbledon, maintaining that his playing future remains undecided.

Djokovic, who is focused on extending his career, considers Wimbledon his best opportunity to notch another title, eyeing an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam victory.

Despite not having secured a Grand Slam title in over a year, Djokovic's recent performances and Olympic success suggest he remains a formidable competitor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025