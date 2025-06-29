Will Djoker Dance Again? Novak Djokovic and the Grand Slam Enigma

Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, once again addressed retirement rumors at Wimbledon, maintaining that his playing future remains undecided.

Djokovic, who is focused on extending his career, considers Wimbledon his best opportunity to notch another title, eyeing an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam victory.

Despite not having secured a Grand Slam title in over a year, Djokovic's recent performances and Olympic success suggest he remains a formidable competitor.

