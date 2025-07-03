Lions Rally Around Owen Farrell Amid Injury Woes

British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell has sparked both debate and support by calling up his son Owen Farrell as a replacement for the injured Elliot Daly. Daly, who suffered a broken arm during a match against the Queensland Reds, was sent home for recovery at a crucial time.

Owen Farrell's inclusion, despite no test action since 2023 due to injuries, underscores the value placed on his extensive experience and leadership from previous tours. Coach Farrell highlighted that the decision wasn't solely about playing ability but also about the unique insights and morale boost Owen could bring to the team.

The former England captain, now 33, faces scrutiny, especially from fans across Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. However, as he arrives in Sydney, he is poised to make a mark in upcoming matches, proving the decision's merit against critics and media speculation.

