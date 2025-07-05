Left Menu

Bangladesh-India Cricket Series Deferred Amid Security Concerns

The Bangladesh Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India have postponed the cricket series scheduled for August 2025 to September 2026. The rescheduling decision stems from international commitments and security concerns due to political instability in Bangladesh following last year's civil unrest.

Bangladesh-India Cricket Series Deferred Amid Security Concerns
The much-anticipated cricket series between Bangladesh and India, originally slated for August 2025, has been pushed to September 2026. This decision was mutually agreed upon by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), highlighting the challenges of international scheduling.

The series, featuring three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, was supposed to take place in Chittagong and Dhaka. However, both cricket boards cited scheduling issues as the primary reason for the delay. Behind the scenes, security concerns loomed large. The BCCI expressed apprehensions over the political unrest in Bangladesh, which saw the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government and the installation of an interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus.

The BCCI is keen on ensuring the tour proceeds only after Bangladesh stabilizes politically, which includes awaiting the outcome of the upcoming general elections. These elections are anticipated to occur early next year. The revised dates and fixtures for this high-stakes series will be announced at a later date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

