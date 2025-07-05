India-Bangladesh Cricket Series Rescheduled to 2026

The home white-ball cricket series between India and Bangladesh has been rescheduled from August 2025 to September 2026, as announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday.

According to a statement from the BCCI, this decision came after discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), with both parties agreeing to adjust the series schedule, which comprises three One Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals, to better align with international cricketing commitments.

The BCB expressed its enthusiasm for hosting India in September 2026, and stated that updated dates and fixtures would be made available soon. India's recent ODI triumph saw them clinch the ICC Champions Trophy by defeating New Zealand, with Rohit Sharma earning 'Player of the Match' for his decisive innings. Key performances from Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Varun Chakravarthy, and Mohammed Shami bolstered India's victory. Previously, India had a successful tour in Bangladesh in 2024, securing a clean sweep in T20Is and Tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)