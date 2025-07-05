Neeraj Chopra Triumphs at Inaugural NC Classic in Bengaluru

In front of an enthusiastic home crowd, Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra claimed victory at the inaugural NC Classic, held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. His third-round throw measured an impressive 86.18 meters, ensuring his win in a challenging competition marked by strong winds.

Chopra, who organized the event with JSW Sports and the Athletics Federation of India, faced stiff competition from a field of 12 elite javelin throwers. Among them were Kenya's 2025 world champion Julius Yego, who finished second, and Rumesh Pathirage from Sri Lanka, who claimed third place.

This win marks Chopra's third consecutive title after his recent victories in the Paris Diamond League and the Ostrava Golden Spike. Despite challenging weather, Chopra excelled, thrilling the crowd with his final triumphant throw, which sparked loud cheers and celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)