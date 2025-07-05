Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Triumphs at Inaugural NC Classic in Bengaluru

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched the inaugural NC Classic title with a best throw of 86.18m in Bengaluru. The event, organized by Chopra and featuring world-class athletes, saw Julius Yego of Kenya and Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage claim second and third places, respectively. The competition faced challenging windy conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:16 IST
Neeraj Chopra Triumphs at Inaugural NC Classic in Bengaluru
Neeraj Chopra

In front of an enthusiastic home crowd, Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra claimed victory at the inaugural NC Classic, held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. His third-round throw measured an impressive 86.18 meters, ensuring his win in a challenging competition marked by strong winds.

Chopra, who organized the event with JSW Sports and the Athletics Federation of India, faced stiff competition from a field of 12 elite javelin throwers. Among them were Kenya's 2025 world champion Julius Yego, who finished second, and Rumesh Pathirage from Sri Lanka, who claimed third place.

This win marks Chopra's third consecutive title after his recent victories in the Paris Diamond League and the Ostrava Golden Spike. Despite challenging weather, Chopra excelled, thrilling the crowd with his final triumphant throw, which sparked loud cheers and celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025