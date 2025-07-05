Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Powers Into Wimbledon Fourth Round, Sets Sights on Dimitrov Showdown

World number one Jannik Sinner advances to the fourth round of Wimbledon after defeating Pedro Martinez, who struggled with a shoulder issue. Sinner's impressive performance sees him break records and remain unbroken in serve. He is set to face Grigor Dimitrov next, aiming for his first Wimbledon title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:22 IST
Jannik Sinner. (Photo- @ATP Tour X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jannik Sinner, currently ranked as the world number one, advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon by triumphing over Pedro Martinez in a match on Saturday. According to the official ATP website, Sinner dispatched Martinez, who was hindered by a shoulder problem, with convincing scores of 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.

In the tournament so far, Sinner has impressively dropped only 17 games, matching the Open Era record set by Jan Kodes for the fewest games lost entering Wimbledon's fourth round. The Italian star has not conceded a single service game this week, winning all 37 played and neutralizing all eight break points faced. Sinner led 5-0 in the first set when Martinez sought medical aid for his right shoulder, compromising his serving ability. Sinner displayed dominance throughout the match.

'I'm very happy to be in the second week, but I think we all saw he was struggling with the shoulder," Sinner noted, as quoted by the ATP. "He couldn't serve well, especially on this surface, making it challenging to play. Yet, Martinez deserves credit for his effort. From my side, I focused on consistency from the back of the court," he added.

With this win, Sinner achieved his 17th appearance in a Grand Slam fourth round, surpassing fellow Italian Nicola Pietrangeli. This marks his fourth consecutive final 16 placement at Wimbledon. Sinner improved his ATP Head-to-Head record against Martinez to 2-0 and now faces Grigor Dimitrov, who previously beat him 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(0). At 23, Sinner is in pursuit of his fourth Grand Slam title and his first Wimbledon victory, having reached the semifinals in 2023, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

