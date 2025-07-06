Left Menu

Tour De France Drama: Cofidis' Stolen Bikes Controversy

Team Cofidis experienced a setback when 11 of their bicycles, worth approximately 13,000 euros each, were stolen from their truck before the Tour de France's second stage. Despite security measures, the bikes were taken, prompting police investigation. The team expressed condemnation and called for responsibility from the perpetrators.

Updated: 06-07-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 19:06 IST
Tour De France Drama: Cofidis' Stolen Bikes Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a setback for Team Cofidis, eleven bicycles were stolen from their truck overnight before the start of the second stage of the Tour de France. This unexpected incident led to frantic efforts to secure enough bikes to commence the 209.1-km hilly stage from Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer.

Each stolen bike is estimated at a value of 13,000 euros, underscoring the financial impact of the theft. The team reported that the workshop truck's door was forced open, compromising security measures in place to protect their valuable LOOK Cycle bikes.

The Cofidis team has expressed strong condemnation of the act, urging the perpetrators to act with civility. Police visited the hotel's premises to document the incident and have initiated an investigation to uncover those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

