Unyielding Pavlyuchenkova Triumphs at Wimbledon

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova overcame an automated line-calling error to defeat Britain's Sonay Kartal at Wimbledon, securing a spot in the quarter-finals. Despite initial setbacks, the experienced Russian showcased mental resilience and powerful play to win in straight sets, marking an impressive achievement in her career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 20:44 IST
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, an unseeded competitor, overcame adversity at Wimbledon by defeating Britain's Sonay Kartal with a 7-6(3) 6-4 victory, reaching the quarter-finals on Sunday for the second time.

The Russian, a former French Open finalist, was visibly frustrated after an automated line-calling error at a critical moment, yet demonstrated her seasoned experience to rally back from the setback.

Pavlyuchenkova utilized her powerful groundstrokes to keep Kartal, the last standing British contender, on the defensive throughout the match, ultimately staying composed to secure the win and advance further in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

