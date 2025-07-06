Unyielding Pavlyuchenkova Triumphs at Wimbledon

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, an unseeded competitor, overcame adversity at Wimbledon by defeating Britain's Sonay Kartal with a 7-6(3) 6-4 victory, reaching the quarter-finals on Sunday for the second time.

The Russian, a former French Open finalist, was visibly frustrated after an automated line-calling error at a critical moment, yet demonstrated her seasoned experience to rally back from the setback.

Pavlyuchenkova utilized her powerful groundstrokes to keep Kartal, the last standing British contender, on the defensive throughout the match, ultimately staying composed to secure the win and advance further in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)