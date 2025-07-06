Left Menu

Laura Siegemund's Thrilling Wimbledon Journey

Laura Siegemund, the oldest woman in the Wimbledon singles draw, defeated Solana Sierra to reach the quarter-finals. Siegemund, 37, will face top seed Aryna Sabalenka, adopting a risk-free approach. Her change in preparation has boosted her confidence on grass, leading to her strong performance.

Laura Siegemund

German veteran Laura Siegemund, the eldest competitor left in the Wimbledon singles lineup, made headlines by defeating Argentine Solana Sierra 6-3, 6-2, advancing to the quarter-finals on a rain-stalled Sunday. Siegemund's triumph sets her up for a challenging quarter-final match against top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Despite the significant challenge, Siegemund embraces a fearless approach, acknowledging Sabalenka as one of the most formidable opponents. This new mindset stems from her revamped grass season preparation, having participated in warm-up events in Nottingham and Bad Homburg, which bolstered her game confidence.

The match against Sierra was temporarily halted due to rain, with Siegemund seizing control post-delay. Sierra struggled, especially in the second set, eventually succumbing to Siegemund's decisive play. Siegemund reflects on her surprise advance with humility, attributing it to seizing opportunities against celebrated opponents.

