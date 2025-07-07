Caroline Graham Hansen's Key Strike Boosts Norway in Women's Euro Championship

In a thrilling match at the Women's European Championship, Caroline Graham Hansen's late goal led Norway to a 2-1 victory over Finland. The win marks Norway's second triumph in Group A, placing them at the top of the standings with six points.

Norway took an early lead when an own goal by Finland's Eva Nystrom set the tone. Although Finland's Oona Sevenius equalized in the 32nd minute with a striking goal, Hansen's decisive strike in the 84th minute sealed Norway's victory.

Player of the match Graham Hansen's performance was praised for her ability to create one-on-one situations. Norway looks to continue their success in the upcoming match against Iceland, while Finland faces Switzerland on Thursday.

