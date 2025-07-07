Left Menu

Caroline Graham Hansen's Key Strike Boosts Norway in Women's Euro Championship

Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen secured a 2-1 win against Finland in the Women's European Championship, putting Norway on top of Group A. Despite Finland's strong performance, a late strike by Hansen ensured victory. Norway now aims for the quarter-finals as they prepare to face Iceland.

07-07-2025
In a thrilling match at the Women's European Championship, Caroline Graham Hansen's late goal led Norway to a 2-1 victory over Finland. The win marks Norway's second triumph in Group A, placing them at the top of the standings with six points.

Norway took an early lead when an own goal by Finland's Eva Nystrom set the tone. Although Finland's Oona Sevenius equalized in the 32nd minute with a striking goal, Hansen's decisive strike in the 84th minute sealed Norway's victory.

Player of the match Graham Hansen's performance was praised for her ability to create one-on-one situations. Norway looks to continue their success in the upcoming match against Iceland, while Finland faces Switzerland on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

