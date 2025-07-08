Left Menu

Putellas Powers Spain to Victory: Women's Euros Thrilling Clash

Alexia Putellas scored twice as Spain defeated Belgium 6-2 in their Women's Euros Group B match. A victory ensures Spain's advancement to the knockout stages if Portugal fails to defeat Italy. Spain led 2-1 at halftime and excelled in the second half, securing their top group position.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World champions Spain triumphed over Belgium with a 6-2 victory in the Women's Euros Group B clash on Monday, thanks to a stellar performance by striker Alexia Putellas, who scored twice. The victory promises advancement to the knockout stages for Spain if Portugal does not overcome Italy later the same day.

Despite a slow start, Spain's prowess shone through, with Putellas securing the lead, followed by a brief equalizer from Belgium's Justine Vanhaevermaet. The Spaniards took the lead again with Irene Paredes's 39th-minute header. Though Belgium leveled once more in the second half, Spain quickly reclaimed control.

Esther Gonzalez, Mariona Caldentey, and Claudia Pina contributed to Spain's ongoing dominance, while Putellas's second goal in the dying minutes cemented their top position in the group, leaving Belgium on the verge of elimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

