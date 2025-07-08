Virat Kohli Backs Djokovic for Wimbledon Glory Against Alcaraz

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli has backed 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic to clinch a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title, anticipating an exciting final against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. Kohli, accompanied by his wife, Anushka Sharma, was among the notable spectators watching Djokovic secure his spot in the final eight, defeating Alex de Minaur in an intense round of 16 showdown.

In a conversation with Star Sports, Kohli revealed his supportive exchanges with Djokovic, highlighting the tennis icon's humility and kindness. Kohli expressed his desire for Djokovic to face Alcaraz in the final, characterizing a potential victory as a monumental achievement in Djokovic's illustrious career.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz has also progressed to the Wimbledon quarter-finals, maintaining a remarkable 22-match winning streak. The Spanish sensation turned heads by overcoming Andrey Rublev and is set to face Cameron Norrie, while Djokovic will battle Flavio Cobolli. Kohli's backing of Djokovic echoes his own achievements, having recently excelled in the IPL and announced a surprise Test retirement earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)