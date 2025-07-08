Virat Kohli Backs Djokovic for Wimbledon Glory Against Alcaraz
Virat Kohli supports Novak Djokovic for his eighth Wimbledon title, hoping for a showdown against Carlos Alcaraz. Kohli, who recently excelled in the IPL, sees Djokovic's potential win as a career-defining achievement. Alcaraz progresses to the Wimbledon quarter-finals, while Djokovic eyes a clash with Flavio Cobolli.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli has backed 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic to clinch a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title, anticipating an exciting final against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. Kohli, accompanied by his wife, Anushka Sharma, was among the notable spectators watching Djokovic secure his spot in the final eight, defeating Alex de Minaur in an intense round of 16 showdown.
In a conversation with Star Sports, Kohli revealed his supportive exchanges with Djokovic, highlighting the tennis icon's humility and kindness. Kohli expressed his desire for Djokovic to face Alcaraz in the final, characterizing a potential victory as a monumental achievement in Djokovic's illustrious career.
Meanwhile, Alcaraz has also progressed to the Wimbledon quarter-finals, maintaining a remarkable 22-match winning streak. The Spanish sensation turned heads by overcoming Andrey Rublev and is set to face Cameron Norrie, while Djokovic will battle Flavio Cobolli. Kohli's backing of Djokovic echoes his own achievements, having recently excelled in the IPL and announced a surprise Test retirement earlier this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Minjee Lee Aims for Golfing Greatness with Career Grand Slam
Rising Tennis Stars Shine in Eastbourne
Hockey India's Masters Cup 2025: Semi-Final Lineup Set After Thrilling Quarter-Finals
Allegations of Misconduct Shake AITA: A Tennis Federation in Turmoil
Tomic's Comeback: The Rise of Australia's Forgotten Tennis Star