Asllani Leads Sweden to Victory and Knockout Stage at Women's Euro

Sweden's progression to the knockout rounds of the Women's European Championship was secured thanks to a formidable performance by their captain, Kosovare Asllani. The clash saw Sweden triumph 3-0 over Poland, effectively ending Poland's tournament run.

Asllani was instrumental in breaking the deadlock, assisting Stina Blackstenius with a pinpoint cross before clinching a goal herself in the 52nd minute. Her efforts guaranteed not only Sweden's continuation in the championship but also played a role in securing Germany's advancement.

Sweden's aerial prowess proved too challenging for Poland, despite Polish supporters' hopes. A last-minute attempt by Poland's Ewelina Kamczyk hit the post, but it was too little too late as Sweden advanced confidently into the quarter-finals.