Asllani Leads Sweden to Victory and Knockout Stage at Women's Euro

Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani propelled her team to the knockout stages of the Women's European Championship with a victory over Poland. Asllani scored one goal and assisted another in a game that also secured Germany's advancement. Sweden's dominant aerial play overwhelmed Poland, resulting in a 3-0 win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 02:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 02:48 IST
Sweden's progression to the knockout rounds of the Women's European Championship was secured thanks to a formidable performance by their captain, Kosovare Asllani. The clash saw Sweden triumph 3-0 over Poland, effectively ending Poland's tournament run.

Asllani was instrumental in breaking the deadlock, assisting Stina Blackstenius with a pinpoint cross before clinching a goal herself in the 52nd minute. Her efforts guaranteed not only Sweden's continuation in the championship but also played a role in securing Germany's advancement.

Sweden's aerial prowess proved too challenging for Poland, despite Polish supporters' hopes. A last-minute attempt by Poland's Ewelina Kamczyk hit the post, but it was too little too late as Sweden advanced confidently into the quarter-finals.

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

