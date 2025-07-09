João Pedro's Heroic Brace Propels Chelsea to Club World Cup Final

In an emotionally charged game, João Pedro scored twice to lead Chelsea to a 2-0 victory over his childhood club, Fluminense, thereby securing a place in the all-European Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium.

Despite his pivotal performance, Pedro refrained from celebrating as a sign of respect for Fluminense, where he spent his formative years. Chelsea now advances to Sunday's final, awaiting the victor of the Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid match.

With temperatures soaring to 93 degrees and a reduced crowd, Chelsea's victory earns them significant financial rewards and the opportunity to capture their second world championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)