India's Cricket Sensation: Akash Deep Shines in Historic Win over England

India celebrates a monumental 336-run victory against England at Edgbaston, thanks to Akash Deep's ten-wicket haul and Shubman Gill's impressive innings. Former captain Sourav Ganguly praised the emerging talent, emphasizing the country's promising future in cricket after ending a winless streak at the stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 10:59 IST
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable display of skill and determination, India seized a historic 336-run victory over England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The star of the show was right-arm seamer Akash Deep, who delivered a stunning performance by taking ten wickets, solidifying his place as a pivotal player in India's lineup.

Adding to the triumph, Mohammed Siraj's remarkable bowling in the first innings left England struggling, while Shubman Gill led the batting with extraordinary innings, pushing India's score to commanding heights. The accomplishments were lauded by former captain Sourav Ganguly, who hailed the tremendous talent emerging in Indian cricket.

Gill's match-defining innings, complemented by Deep's wickets, ended a prolonged winless streak at Edgbaston, leveling the series to 1-1. The victory represents a significant milestone for Indian cricket, showcasing the team's depth and potential on the world stage.

