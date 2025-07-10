Left Menu

Hyderabad Cricket Leadership Arrested in Major Embezzlement Scandal

The Telangana CID arrested Hyderabad Cricket Association president A Jagan Mohan Rao and four others for alleged embezzlement. This follows Sunrisers Hyderabad's accusations of HCA's blackmailing tactics for free tickets during the 2025 IPL. The HCA denied the claims amid ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, the Telangana CID has arrested Hyderabad Cricket Association president A Jagan Mohan Rao and four others, amid allegations of embezzlement and financial mismanagement, according to police reports.

The arrests came after the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise made serious allegations against HCA office bearers during the 2025 IPL season, accusing them of 'blackmailing tactics' for complimentary tickets. The allegations prompted Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to initiate an inquiry.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's plea to the BCCI and IPL Governing Council highlighted the ongoing issue, with the franchise even contemplating shifting home matches to another state if unresolved. Jagan Mohan Rao, however, refuted the claims, maintaining that no improper demands were made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

