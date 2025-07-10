Left Menu

Caster Semenya Secures Partial Legal Triumph in Human Rights Court

Olympian Caster Semenya achieved a partial victory in her legal battle regarding sex eligibility rules at the European Court of Human Rights. The court identified a lack of a rigorous review by the Swiss Federal Court, marking a pivotal moment in Semenya's ongoing fight for her rights in athletics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Two-time Olympic medalist Caster Semenya has secured a partial win in her long-standing legal challenge against the sex eligibility rules enforced in track and field events. Her victory in the European Court of Human Rights highlights issues in the judicial process followed by Switzerland's Supreme Court.

The Strasbourg-based court acknowledged that Semenya's right to a fair hearing was compromised. The case will now return to the Swiss federal court, setting a precedent for other sports as they evaluate their eligibility criteria for female athletes.

While this ruling does not change the existing rules by World Athletics, it awards Semenya €80,000 for incurred costs, acknowledging the unfair treatment experienced under the current legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

