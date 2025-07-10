Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Wimbledon Admirations: Federer, Tennis Inspiration, and Cricket Crossover

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant joins global sports luminaries at Wimbledon, expressing admiration for Roger Federer and emerging tennis talents like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Pant highlights the inspirational aspect of tennis and draws parallels with cricket, emphasizing the significance of mindset. Federer and Novak Djokovic headline the tennis tournament's ongoing drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:16 IST
Rishabh Pant (Photo- @wimbledon Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant made a notable appearance at Wimbledon on Tuesday, where he revealed his admiration for Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, naming him his favorite player and citing his legendary backhand as a source of perpetual inspiration. Alongside a roster of cricket icons such as Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar, Pant emerged as a star attraction at Wimbledon's Centre Court.

In an interview with JioHotstar and Star Sports, Pant discussed his fascination with Federer, an eight-time Wimbledon champion and 20-time Grand Slam titleholder. He expressed enthusiasm for the new wave of tennis talent, highlighting his interest in Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, and Italian sensation Jannik Sinner, the current world number one, both of whom Pant eagerly anticipates watching this season.

Beyond the competitive spectacle, Pant shared his appreciation for the excitement and personal growth derived from attending Wimbledon. He emphasized the powerful inspiration he draws from fellow athletes, noting the crossover between cricket and tennis in terms of mindset's critical role in achieving excellence. Currently, Pant is representing India on its England tour, where he has performed impressively, while tennis star Novak Djokovic aims for his eighth Wimbledon victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

