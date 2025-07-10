Sunil Gavaskar Draws Parallels Between Rishabh Pant and Carlos Alcaraz

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, renowned for his passion for both cricket and tennis, has drawn a fascinating comparison between Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Spanish tennis prodigy Carlos Alcaraz. While attending Wimbledon, Gavaskar praised Alcaraz's unpredictability, equating it to Pant's courage on the cricket pitch. "Alcaraz is moving around so well, and he's got all the shots in the book," Gavaskar noted on Star Sports and JioHotstar.

Gavaskar further elaborated, "He can be a bit of a showman sometimes, trying those drop shots when you think he should be finishing the point. But that's what people come to watch; it's like watching Rishabh Pant. With Pant, you have to expect the unexpected. Similarly, with Alcaraz, you have got to expect the unexpected. That's what makes him so exciting,"

During his visit, Gavaskar also shared his thoughts on the potential Wimbledon champion. "I would like Djokovic to win because it would be his 25th Grand Slam title. Nobody has ever won 25 majors, so that would be fantastic. My heart says Djokovic, but I guess my mind says Alcaraz," he expressed. Djokovic overcame initial setbacks to oust Flavio Cobolli and move closer to landmark titles, as he aims to outmatch his rivals for a record-equaling eighth Wimbledon title.