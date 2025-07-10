Root-Pope Partnership Revives England in Lord's Test

England's cricketers Joe Root and Ollie Pope showcased resilience at Lord's on Thursday, steering the host team to 153/2 at Tea in their Test match against India. The pair formed an unyielding 109-run partnership that revived England's innings, following a shaky start earlier in the day.

Emerging after lunch at 83/2, Root and Pope successfully weathered a disciplined Indian bowling attack. Root, the former captain, achieved his half-century from 102 balls, remaining unbeaten at Tea with a score of 54, inclusive of seven elegantly timed boundaries. Meanwhile, Pope displayed determination, carrying his bat for 44 runs, marked by four boundaries.

Their disciplined partnership helped England cross the 100-run threshold in 35.4 overs and reach the 150-mark in 47.3 overs. However, the session had its challenges for India, as wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant suffered a finger injury, necessitating Dhruv Jurel's takeover. Moving into the final session, England aims to capitalize further, despite India's intent to regain momentum.