Left Menu

Karnataka Triumphs in MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Opener

Karnataka emerged victorious over the Central Board of Direct Taxes with a 2-1 win in the opening match of the 96th All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament. Goals from Rahul C. G. and Bharath Mahalingappa secured the win despite a late goal from Pranam Gowda for Taxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:57 IST
Karnataka Triumphs in MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating start to the 96th All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament, Karnataka claimed a 2-1 victory over the Central Board of Direct Taxes. After a goal-less first half, Karnataka's Rahul C. G. struck first in the 45th minute.

Bharath Mahalingappa doubled the score for Karnataka in the 52nd minute, capitalizing on a penalty corner opportunity. The Central Board of Direct Taxes responded through Pranam Gowda, who reduced the deficit by scoring in the 56th minute. Despite the late charge, Karnataka maintained their lead to secure the win.

In another match, Maharashtra took the lead against Tamil Nadu as Rohan Patil converted a penalty corner in the 22nd minute. Tamil Nadu's BP Somanna equalized in the 42nd minute, concluding the match in a draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025