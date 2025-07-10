Karnataka Triumphs in MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Opener
Karnataka emerged victorious over the Central Board of Direct Taxes with a 2-1 win in the opening match of the 96th All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament. Goals from Rahul C. G. and Bharath Mahalingappa secured the win despite a late goal from Pranam Gowda for Taxes.
In an exhilarating start to the 96th All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament, Karnataka claimed a 2-1 victory over the Central Board of Direct Taxes. After a goal-less first half, Karnataka's Rahul C. G. struck first in the 45th minute.
Bharath Mahalingappa doubled the score for Karnataka in the 52nd minute, capitalizing on a penalty corner opportunity. The Central Board of Direct Taxes responded through Pranam Gowda, who reduced the deficit by scoring in the 56th minute. Despite the late charge, Karnataka maintained their lead to secure the win.
In another match, Maharashtra took the lead against Tamil Nadu as Rohan Patil converted a penalty corner in the 22nd minute. Tamil Nadu's BP Somanna equalized in the 42nd minute, concluding the match in a draw.
