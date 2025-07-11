Left Menu

Cricket Clash: England's Innings Unfolds Against India's Bowlers

England posted 387 runs in their first innings against India, with Joe Root scoring a century. The Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, kept England in check with decisive wickets. The innings witnessed notable dismissals and a tight contest as both teams vie for dominance in the third Test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:12 IST
Cricket Clash: England's Innings Unfolds Against India's Bowlers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an intense third Test match between India and England, England managed to compile a total of 387 runs in their first innings. Key performances included Joe Root's stellar century that anchored England's innings, where he scored 104 off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling.

Dismissals came crucially as Bumrah led India's bowling attack with skill, securing five wickets, including the pivotal ones like Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope. Support from the other end came as Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy also chipped in with valuable wickets. However, it was Bumrah's innings-defining performance that put the brakes on England's momentum.

The match, played on a Friday, saw spirited contestation from both teams. India's bowlers displayed grit and determination while England's batsmen tried to seize control. As the match progresses, both teams have their sight set on outmaneuvering each other in this closely fought battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025