Paralympic Champions Shine at 7th Indian Open Para Athletics Championship

The 7th Indian Open Para Athletics Championship saw stellar performances with Sumit Antil securing gold in men's javelin throw. The event is crucial for selecting athletes for the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. Notable performances were also seen in men's and women's track and field events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 7th Indian Open Para Athletics Championship kicked off with impressive displays of skill and determination. On day one, Sumit Antil, a two-time Paralympic champion, captured the gold in the men's javelin throw (F12 & F64) event, sending his spear an impressive 72.25m. Manjeet and Pradeep Kumar completed the podium with silver and bronze respectively.

This championship acts as a significant selection trial for athletes aiming to compete at the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. Athletes from different regions showed remarkable performances across various categories. Highlights include Navdeep Singh's winning throw in the F40 & F41 javelin category and Sundar Singh Gujjar's triumph in the javelin F46 category.

The track events were equally eventful with Preeti Pal from Uttar Pradesh capturing gold in the women's 100m (T35, T37 & T42) category, clocking an impressive 15 seconds. Simran from Uttar Pradesh and Telangana's Deepthi Jeevanji also emerged victorious in their respective categories. The championship underlined India's talent and readiness for the upcoming global event.

