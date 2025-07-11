Jannik Sinner's Stunning Wimbledon Upset: A New Era in Men's Tennis

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Jannik Sinner toppled a less-than-fit Novak Djokovic in straight sets on Friday, clinching a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory at Wimbledon. The triumph propels Sinner into his maiden final at the prestigious All England Club, where he will face Carlos Alcaraz.

Ranked No. 1 in the world, Sinner now confronts Alcaraz, who overcame Taylor Fritz earlier in the day and is vying for a third consecutive Wimbledon crown. Both young talents enter the final on a high note, revisiting their memorable encounter at the French Open just weeks ago.

For Djokovic, this defeat concludes his pursuit of an eighth Wimbledon title and a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. An injury sustained during his quarterfinal matchup hindered his performance, as the legendary 38-year-old exited his third Slam semifinal this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)