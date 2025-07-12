The decision to drop Crystal Palace from the Europa League has ignited a firestorm in the football community, drawing criticism from chairman Steve Parish who labeled it as 'a bad day for football' and 'a terrible injustice.' The exclusion arose from UEFA's scrutiny of Palace's ownership ties with French club Lyon through American businessman John Textor.

Textor holds a 43% stake in Crystal Palace and full ownership of Lyon, which UEFA claims violates its policy on multi-club ownership. Despite minimal decision-making power at Palace, the ownership overlap prompted UEFA to demote the club to the third-tier Conference League, sparking outrage and plans for an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

UEFA's ruling has stirred debate over multi-club ownership's impact on the game, a trend prominent with US investors. The integrity of competitions and transfer markets is increasingly threatened, as demonstrated by Crystal Palace's enforced segregation from Lyon, a club continuing to face its own financial troubles.