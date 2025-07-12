Captain Ayush Mhatre's Century Leads India U-19 to Dominance in Youth Test

Captain Ayush Mhatre returned to form in spectacular fashion, scoring an impressive century that set the tone for India U-19's commanding performance against England U-19 on the first day of their Youth Test.

India's young cricketers amassed 450 for seven by the end of the day's play. Mhatre, who had previously struggled in One-day games, scored 102 off 115 balls, crafting 14 boundaries and two sixes in a remarkable debut 'Youth Test'.

Supporting performances came from Abhigyan Kundu and Rahul Kumar, who narrowly missed centuries but were instrumental in keeping the scoreboard ticking. England's attack, led by Archie Vaughan, found it tough to contain the aggressive Indian batsmen.

(With inputs from agencies.)