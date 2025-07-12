Left Menu

Captain Ayush Mhatre's Century Leads India U-19 to Dominance in Youth Test

Captain Ayush Mhatre's brilliant century sparked India's strong performance against England U-19 in the opening Youth Test. India reached 450/7 by day's end, with Mhatre's 102 setting a solid foundation. Significant contributions came from Abhigyan Kundu and Rahul Kumar, while Archie Vaughan struggled for England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beckenham | Updated: 12-07-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 23:37 IST
Captain Ayush Mhatre's Century Leads India U-19 to Dominance in Youth Test
Ayush Mhatre

Captain Ayush Mhatre returned to form in spectacular fashion, scoring an impressive century that set the tone for India U-19's commanding performance against England U-19 on the first day of their Youth Test.

India's young cricketers amassed 450 for seven by the end of the day's play. Mhatre, who had previously struggled in One-day games, scored 102 off 115 balls, crafting 14 boundaries and two sixes in a remarkable debut 'Youth Test'.

Supporting performances came from Abhigyan Kundu and Rahul Kumar, who narrowly missed centuries but were instrumental in keeping the scoreboard ticking. England's attack, led by Archie Vaughan, found it tough to contain the aggressive Indian batsmen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025