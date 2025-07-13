Trump's Soccer Sideline: A Presidential Preview at the FIFA Club World Cup

President Donald Trump will make an appearance at the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, offering him a glimpse of the major soccer event North America will host next year.

Traveling with First Lady Melania Trump from their Bedminster, New Jersey golf club, the presidential couple will head to East Rutherford to witness the tournament's final match held at MetLife Stadium. They will observe Paris Saint-Germain take on Chelsea in a highly anticipated face-off.

This occasion also marks the first anniversary of an assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, which occurred during his presidential campaign. The president's prior year as office-holder has seen a significant portion of his travel dedicated to attending prominent sport events across the United States.

