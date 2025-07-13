Left Menu

Trump's Soccer Sideline: A Presidential Preview at the FIFA Club World Cup

President Donald Trump is set to attend the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday. He and First Lady Melania Trump will travel to MetLife Stadium to watch the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, coinciding with the anniversary of a past assassination attempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 16:51 IST
Trump's Soccer Sideline: A Presidential Preview at the FIFA Club World Cup
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump will make an appearance at the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, offering him a glimpse of the major soccer event North America will host next year.

Traveling with First Lady Melania Trump from their Bedminster, New Jersey golf club, the presidential couple will head to East Rutherford to witness the tournament's final match held at MetLife Stadium. They will observe Paris Saint-Germain take on Chelsea in a highly anticipated face-off.

This occasion also marks the first anniversary of an assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, which occurred during his presidential campaign. The president's prior year as office-holder has seen a significant portion of his travel dedicated to attending prominent sport events across the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025