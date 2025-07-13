Cricket Board Under Fire: Audit Exposes Financial Chaos

The Auditor General of Pakistan has unearthed widespread financial irregularities within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), running into millions of rupees. The audit report highlights several questionable practices, including illegal appointments and dubious contract awards. Notably, payments amounting to 63.39 million rupees were disbursed to the police for security meals during international matches.

The findings also reveal unauthorized appointments, such as three coaches for the under-16 age group at Karachi's high-performance center, costing a total of 5.4 million rupees. Furthermore, the irregular awarding of ticketing contracts without competitive bidding raises serious questions about transparency within the PCB.

The report takes aim at multiple chairmanships since December 2022 and points to potentially improper expenditures like match officials' overpayments and the Director of Media's controversial appointment. The AG underscores repeated spending without proper authorization, including media rights deals and sponsorship recoveries, casting a prolonged shadow over the board's management.

(With inputs from agencies.)